17-year-old swimmer drowns at Fern Ridge Reservoir

LAND COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy drowned at Fern Ridge Reservoir Monday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call just before 4 p.m. about a swimmer who went underwater and did not resurface. He was last seen about 30 feet off the bank at the swimming area. Deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes and divers from the volunteer dive team also responded to the search.

The boy was found dead on the surface of the water just before 7 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket.

LCSO has not yet released the identity of the boy who drowned.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.