8 houseboats destroyed in fire at The Dalles Marina

By FOX 12 Staff
Aug. 2, 2022
THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at The Dalles Marina is under investigation.

Just after 7 p.m., on Monday, crews with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, along with other agencies, were called to multiple houseboats on fire at the marina, located at 101 North Basin Road.

In total, eight houseboats were destroyed in the fire. There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The assistant fire chief with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue said the investigation into what happened will take several days to complete, with help from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. He also said they plan to transition the salvage and clean up to a private contractor on Tuesday morning.

This fire comes a little over a year after another fire at the same marina damaged or destroyed eight other houseboats. Because of the extent of the damage from last summer’s fire, investigators say they may never know what caused it.

