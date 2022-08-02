California declares state of emergency over monkeypox

First reported case of Monkeypox in Alaska
First reported case of Monkeypox in Alaska(KTVF)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO Calif. (KPTV) - Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a disease state of emergency in response to the spread of monkeypox.

KTVU reported, that hundreds of people were lined up in the early morning hours in San Francisco waiting hours for limited doses of monkeypox vaccine.

“The proclamation supports the work underway by the California Department of Public Health and others in the administration to coordinate a whole-of-government response to monkeypox, seek additional vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on accessing vaccines and treatment,” a statement from the governor read.

San Francisco declared a public health emergency over monkeypox last week.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company
New Oregon code could protect homes against wildfires.
New Oregon code could help protect homes against wildfires
Oregon lawmaker evacuates McKinney Fire
New Oregon code could protect homes against wildfires