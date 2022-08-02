California declares state of emergency over monkeypox

SACRAMENTO Calif. (KPTV) - Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a disease state of emergency in response to the spread of monkeypox.

KTVU reported, that hundreds of people were lined up in the early morning hours in San Francisco waiting hours for limited doses of monkeypox vaccine.

“The proclamation supports the work underway by the California Department of Public Health and others in the administration to coordinate a whole-of-government response to monkeypox, seek additional vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on accessing vaccines and treatment,” a statement from the governor read.

San Francisco declared a public health emergency over monkeypox last week.

