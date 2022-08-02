Commission releases proposed conduct, discipline standards for Oregon law enforcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians are getting their first look at proposed conduct and discipline standards for all of law enforcement agencies in the state, and there’s an opportunity for the public to give some input about them.

The commission charged with creating the new rules has been working on them for months now. State lawmakers formed the commission last year when they passed a bill designed to change police accountability in Oregon.

The goal is that all officers have clarity on discipline standards that will be statewide, and that means an officer having problems in one department can’t transfer to a different agency with lower standards.

The commission is made up of more than a dozen members, including police chiefs, lawyers representing police unions, and the executive director of the Oregon District Attorney Association. There are discipline standards on at least seven categories of misconduct, ranging from use of force to targeting someone based solely on things like race or gender.

The commission just published its first draft of the proposed standards. It includes how to handle an officer who uses physical or deadly force that’s not justified or is considered excessive. In those cases, the commission recommends an officer be fired.

For intentionally targeting someone based on their race, ethnicity, gender identity or religion, the commission recommends the default penalty be firing as well, but also leaves room for officers to keep their jobs with other possible punishments being suspension without pay, a pay cut, a demotion, or a written reprimand.

The full list of proposed rules can be found here.

The commission will hold a series of public meetings throughout August and ending Sept. 16. The next one will be Thursday at 3 p.m. It will be virtual and is open to the public.

The commission will consider public feedback and can make changes before the rules take effect on Oct. 1.

