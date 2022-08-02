Corvallis man arrested for kidnapping after brief car chase

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – A Corvallis man is in custody after kidnapping a woman, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says.

The man, later identified as Daniel Lee Adams, 51, of Corvallis, was arrested around 6 a.m. Saturday after a brief pursuit that started in the 29800 block of Highway 99W when deputies spotted Adams’ red Lincoln sedan.

During the pursuit, Adams’ began to accelerate in speed. Deputies pursuing the vehicle said it appeared a woman was inside, struggling and attempting to flee the vehicle but was repeatedly being restrained by the driver.

As speeds reached 80 miles per hour, the passenger side door opened and deputies witnessed a woman attempting to leave the car, before being pulled back in “multiple times.”

Adams eventually pulled over in a store parking lot on Greenberry Road where he was taken into custody, according to officials.

After investigation, deputies learned both Adams and the woman knew each other but no additional information was given on her condition.

Adams is charged with menacing, coercion, first-degree kidnapping, reckless endangering, fourth-degree assault, elude-felony, reckless driving, DUII, driving while suspended ad second-degree criminal mischief. He remains in custody with a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.