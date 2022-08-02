Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Maupin

MAUPIN Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire that sparked Tuesday initially referred to as the Miller Fire, but now changed to the Dodge Fire, is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations.

At last report, the fire was at 75 acres and growing. Initial reports put the source of the fire in the Juniper Flats / Pine Grove area.

People east of Highway 197 near Maupin are being told to evacuate.

A level 3 “go now” evacuation is in effect for residents who live between Victor Road and Walters Road on the north and south side of Route 216, extending east to Highway 197.

An evacuation shelter was being set up at Dufur High School, according to the sheriff’s office.

Check the Wasco County Sheriff Page for the latest information on evacuations.

