Fairview bans fireworks effective immediately

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Fairview on Monday issued an official prohibition of fireworks effective immediately.

The ban on fireworks in Fairview will remain in effect until further notice.

Penalties for violating the order can result in a fine up to $1,000 for each day of violation.

There is also a burn ban for all of Multnomah County until further notice.

For updated burning information people were asked to call the burning information line: 503-618-3083

