Fly Creek Fire now 25% contained, Level 3 evacuations remain in place

CENTRAL OREGON (KPTV) - Firefighters have made progress on a wildfire burning near Lake Billy Chinook.

As of Tuesday morning, the Fly Creek Fire was 25% contained and remained at 280 acres. The fire was first reported on Sunday near Balancing Rock along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook, north of the Three Rivers subdivision.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 “GO NOW” fire evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds. Those evacuations remain in place. The Level 2 notice for Three Rivers has been lowered to a Level 1 Tuesday morning.

Officials say seven engines, two handcrews, Prineville IHC, four water tenders and two dozers will be fighting the fire Tuesday. Air support will be available if needed and will be dipping out of Lake Billy Chinook. Portions of the lake will be closed for public safety.

Fire crews will focus on establishing control lines along the western edge and southeast corner of the fire.

More thunderstorms are expected over the fire area Tuesday, which may bring gusty winds.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.