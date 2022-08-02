GRADUAL COOLING TREND THROUGH THURSDAY

It’s a cloudy start to the day along the coast, and the marine layer is pushing inland. Portions of our western valleys will begin the day with cloud cover, but will quickly clear out to sunshine. In addition to the morning clouds, temperatures are about 5-10 degrees cooler across much of the metro area. It’s still going to be a warm afternoon, but at least a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will basically be a repeat of today with less A.M. cloud cover.

A trough of low pressure will be dipping over Washington on Thursday, bringing even more cloud cover to southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. Clouds will gradually clear out to sunshine. This cooler trough will drop high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. The trough will depart to the northeast between Friday and Saturday, allowing for high pressure to expand back overhead. This will bring another warming trend with high temps rebounding into the 80s & 90s. All signs point to another heat wave, albeit a much shorter one than last week’s. Overnights will remain on the cooler side of things, but will trend back into the low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday.

There’s no sign of any significant rain over the next 7 to 10 days.

Have a great Tuesday!

