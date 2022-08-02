VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A vegetation fire caused damage to a Vancouver restaurant Monday night, according to officials.

Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department responded to the Pho Star restaurant at Mill Plain Blvd and 102nd Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

Investigation underway after fire at Vancouver restaurant. (Vancouver Fire Department)

Vancouver fire says the first arriving crew quickly noticed light smoke from the exterior of the building.

To reach the fire, crews used chain saws and hand tools to open the outside walls of the building, as well as thermal imagining to find any remaining hot spots.

Crews extinguished the visible fire and then began a check of the remaining walls.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

