Man and small child injured in afternoon Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man and a young child injured.

Officers first responded to the 2000 block of E 35th Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday after receiving calls about an alleged shooting. Once officers arrived, they located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a small child with an injured not yet detailed.

Both the man and child were taken to a local hospital and are expected to fully recover.

Major Crimes and Safe Streets Task Force are responding to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

