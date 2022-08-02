Miller Road Fire estimated at 2K acres, evacuation orders remain in place

MAUPIN Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire that sparked Tuesday is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations.

At last report, the Miller Road Fire was at 2,000 acres and growing. Initial reports put the source of the fire in the Juniper Flats/Pine Grove area.

People east of Highway 197 near Maupin were being told to evacuate on Tuesday evening as the flames began to threaten residential areas.

A level 3 “go now” evacuation was effect for residents who live between Victor Road and Walters Road on the north and south side of Route 216, extending east to Highway 197.

Level 2 “get set” evacuation notice has been issued for Tygh Valley, all of Tygh Valley Road, all of Fred Ashley Road, all of Davidson Grade Road, the east side of Highway 197, all of Oak Spring Road to Highway 216. The City of Maupin on both sides of the Deschutes River is also under a level 2 evacuation.

An evacuation shelter was being set up at Dufur High School, according to the sheriff’s office. The Dalles Riders Club is available for horses, and the fairgrounds is available for livestock and horses.

Highway 216 was closed Tuesday evening. The highway reopened Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: OR 216 has reopened. The highway closed yesterday from the US 197 junction to Pine Grove due to a #wildfire. Crews are still working in the area. Use caution and continue using https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ for road condition updates. — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) August 3, 2022

Lynn Ewing, the Mayor of Maupin, sent photos to FOX 12 on Wednesday morning of a house on Juniper Flats that had burnt down. The house has reportedly been vacant for years, but some of the barns on the property did have equipment inside.

Outbuilding destroyed by Miller Fire (Lynn Ewing)

Governor Kate Brown’s office declared an emergency in response to the fire and said local and mutual aid resources were on scene working to slow the progress of the fire.

“I have invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to make more state resources available to the fire crews on the front lines in Wasco County at the Miller Road/Dodge Fire,” said Governor Kate Brown. “With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared and do their part to help prevent wildfires - just one spark can light a fire that will quickly spread. Please continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations and share what you know with others. Every fire we prevent helps us keep our communities and firefighters safe, and our natural resources protected.”

In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Brown determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.

The Governor’s declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire.

The Lane County task force, which was pre-positioned in Deschutes county is also headed to the fire. The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Blue Incident Management Team will be briefed and will assume command Wednesday morning. The OSFM will work to bring in five additional task forces through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) from counties around Oregon to assist in the response.

Check the Wasco County Sheriff Page for the latest information on evacuations.

