Multiple rescues in the Gorge as officials urge safety before hitting the trails.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Search and Rescue teams in Multnomah and Hood River County were called to three trail rescues on Monday in the Gorge.

Corbett Fire and Rescue said they were called to Multnomah Falls Monday morning for a hiker who slipped and fell down an embankment, hitting his head. That hiker was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. They were also asked by Cascade Locks Fire twice on Monday, to help them with their own rescues. One of those rescues involved a woman who became exhausted and dehydrated while on a trail to Triple Falls, a waterfall about five minutes east of Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called in also to assist.

18-year-old Matteo Giametta is a volunteer for that search and rescue team. He said it’s been busy this summer.

“After coming out of COVID and after the fires, we’re seeing a lot more hiking activity in the Gorge which means a lot more rescues,” Giametta said.

Anna Martz, also a teenage volunteer, said she joined the Search and Rescue team to give back to her community.

“I’m like someone needs our help and so I’m going to try and do everything I can to get out there as quick as possible so I can help this person,” Martz said.

Officials want to remind the public about preparing for hikes so you can stay safe on the trails. Make sure you wear the right shoes and you’re watching where you’re stepping. A spokesperson for Corbett Fire and Rescue said a lot of rescues lately have involved people slipping and falling. Also, bring enough water and know your fitness limit. If you push yourself too hard, help could be a minimum of an hour away after that 911 call.

But for the team of teens, they’re staying busy this summer. But they say they wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.

“It’s a great way to give back to my community and to be able to help people and also to spend time outdoors,” Martz said. “It’s kind of the best of both worlds. I enjoy helping people.”

