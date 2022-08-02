New Oregon code could help protect homes against wildfires

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - As wildfire season intensifies in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon is stepping up its efforts to prevent loss. Lawmakers have asked fire officials to help develop a minimum defensible space code. This code could take effect as early as next year.

Details of the code are still being worked out, but the idea is to encourage residents to create a buffer zone around their homes. That would involve a number of steps including moving highly flammable debris away from structures. The code would apply only to homes in areas at high risk of wildfire in the wild-land urban interface.

Oregon State University has created a Wildfire Risk Map. If you enter your address you can check to see whether you are in a high risk zone.

The state is taking public comment on the code now and the state fire marshall is considering setting up a grant program to help people pay for their defensible space projects.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.