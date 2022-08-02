Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died after they were hit by a train on Tuesday morning, according to the Salem Police Department.

The incident happened at 14th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police said the train is blocking south of McGilchrist Street Southeast. It will be closed for the next several hours during the investigation. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.