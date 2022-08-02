Person dies at hospital after stabbing in downtown Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the Old Town neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. One person was found at the scene suffering from a stab wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Police said a suspect was later arrested by bike officers. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Homicide detectives and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division responded to the scene for the investigation. Northwest Davis Street will be closed for the investigation between Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest 6th Avenue.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-206921.

