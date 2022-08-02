Police arrest suspect in Vancouver shooting that injured man, small child

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department arrested a suspect early Tuesday Morning in a shooting that left a man and a young child injured

Officers first responded to the 2000 block of E 35th Street around 2:15 p.m. Monday after receiving calls about an alleged shooting. Once officers arrived, they located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a small child with an injured not yet detailed.

Both the man and child were taken to a local hospital and treated before being released Monday afternoon, according to family members who spoke with FOX 12. Those family members said both the man and child are going to be okay.

Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Vancouver Police officers responded to a rollover car crash near 1504 Northeast 138th Avenue. The people inside the car had only minor injuries. They told police that they were chased by the suspect, 22-year-old Shuderrin Javion Flentroy, from the shooting on Monday.

Police found Flentroy’s car but he had fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and arrested Flentroy near the 13000 block of Northeast 24th Circle.

Flentroy was taken to the Clark County Jail and charged with one count of assault I and one count of Assault II. VPD said more charges could be added later.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.