Salem man dies after being hit by train

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a train hit him Tuesday morning along the Union Pacific rail line in Southeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

Emergency personnel was called to Southeast 14th street and Southeast Hines Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of a train hitting a man who was walking along the railroad tracks.

The police’s initial investigation showed that the man was walking along the tracks as the northbound train was approaching. The rail crew sounded the horn and tried to stop the train but could not stop in time.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Police will not release the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

The train was shut down due to the incident for about five hours.

