Vancouver police: 75-year-old woman reported missing found safe

Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a woman who was reported missing has been found safe.

Carol Jean Rice, 75, was last known to be in the area of Northeast 39th Street and Northeast Edmunds Road in east Vancouver on Monday at about 9 p.m. A Silver Alert had been issued for her.

Just after 10 a.m., police reported Rice had been located and safely returned home.

