Vancouver police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old woman

Carol Jean Rice
Carol Jean Rice(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who is considered endangered.

Carol Jean Rice, 75, was last known to be in the area of Northeast 39th Street and Northeast Edmunds Road in east Vancouver on Monday at about 9 p.m. She was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan with California license plates 5RHT356. A Silver Alert has been issued for her.

Rice is described as white, 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Police said she is considered endangered due to medical conditions that require medication that she does not have with her and due to her mental state.

Anyone who has information about Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

