Vancouver police to withdraw from regional drug task force

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver City Council unanimously voted to withdraw the Vancouver Police Department from the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force, Monday.

In early July, VPD provided Clark County Sheriff’s Office a courtesy notice of intent to discontinue its participation in the task force. After Monday’s vote, the VPD chief will provide a formal six-month written notice.

“We didn’t come to this decision lightly, but with a 27% increase in police reports since 2020, about 70 per day, combined with our current staffing shortages, we need to focus all of our law enforcement resources on the Vancouver community,” said Vancouver Police Chief Jeff Mori. “I believe it is in the best interest of the City of Vancouver and our community to return the DTF resource back to VPD in support of addressing the increasing crime issues our community is experiencing.”

The task force was established in 1982 as a multi-agency drug enforcement team. VPD used to have multiple detectives on the task force but now only has one.

Now, detectives from the Vancouver Police Neighborhood Response Team and officers within the Patrol division handle drug-related investigations. The Vancouver Safe Streets Task Force, which partners with the FBI, also focuses on identifying and arresting suspects in violent crimes, many of which are drug-related.

