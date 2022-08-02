Warm & Sunny Again Wednesday

Boy was it a nice day! It sure feels a lot more like those warm summer days we’re used to. Less humidity and nice blue sky. Skies will remain clear through tonight and overnight lows will be comfortable!

Tomorrow will be another warm and sunny day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We could see a few clouds, but expect mostly sunny skies through the day. We will see another chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms into Eastern Oregon tomorrow and gusty west winds through the gorge. A Red Flag Warning continues through tomorrow night in the eastern gorge to about Pendleton.

Thursday will see a nice change, with heavier morning clouds, gradually clearing through the day. Expect sunshine later in the day and much cooler temperatures. Highs will likely top out in the upper 70s. The rest of the week will see more sunny skies and temperatures warming. The weekend through Monday will see highs back into the 90s, but nights should remain fairly mild. Temperatures will begin cooling again Tuesday, with the return of some morning clouds.

