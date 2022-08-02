Washington voters turn in ballots for primary election

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Voters in Washington are dropping off their ballots Tuesday for the state’s primary.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to nearly 4.8 million registered voters weeks ago. Voters must have their ballots postmarked and in the mail by Tuesday, or they can drop them off at drop boxes around the state by 8 p.m.

Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote getters advance to the general election in November, regardless of party.

The races in the state’s primary include a U.S. Senate seat, which is currently held by five-term Senator Patty Murray, as well as all 10 Congressional seats and the secretary of state.

Six-term Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is facing challengers on the right and left. She is one of only a handful of House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Former Green Beret Joe Kent, who is endorsed by Trump, is Herrera Beutler’s most prominent opponent.

Voting in Washington State today! Dozens of races to decide including the 3rd congressional district where Republican Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler is seeking re-election. She was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/oPI2OAbp3I — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 2, 2022

If any Washingtonians have not yet received their ballot, they can still get one or even download a ballot. For more information, click here.

There will be a hand count of ballots beginning Wednesday morning. Elections officials will randomly select 600 ballots to count by hand as a check against machine results.

