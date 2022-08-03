1 dead, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Albany

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. near milepost 236, just north of Albany. OSP said a white box truck was northbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and went onto the median shoulder, then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Jay Ward, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the box truck, identified as 20-year-old Davis Ward, from Salem, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Albany Fire Department and ODOT helped OSP during the crash investigation.

