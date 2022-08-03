Comcast employees give toy cars to Oregon children with disabilities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Comcast employees are coming together to bring smiles to families in need! They’re working with an organization called, Go Baby Go, which provides modified toy cars to children with disabilities.

“It brought joy to my heart thinking about we can make a difference and help local kids get around,” says Erica Bailey, Comcast Sales Manager.

Fifteen cars were made for children with disabilities like cerebral palsy, down syndrome, and other developmental disabilities, so that they are given the chance to play with their peers.

“We may have kids that may be ambulatory And may get tired after a certain period of time or maybe low endurance,” says Bethany Sloane, Go Baby Go Co-Director. “They could have flareups or something like that they could use the car sometimes but maybe not needed at others.”

These cars are built for children from 6 months to 5 years old. They’re also built with safety in mind. They used pool noodles, kick boards, PVC pipes, Velcro, and a harness.

“If a child needs like additional trunk support or had support, we have a higher back for them to be able to rest on,” says Sloane.

Each car can cost up to $200 but Go Baby Go doesn’t just supply cars, they provide small toys and books to be more interactive and help engage children.

To sign up, go here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.