Illegal marijuana bust in Josephine County results in seizure of more than 1,700 plants

Marijuana plants in one of the greenhouses on the property
Marijuana plants in one of the greenhouses on the property(Josephine County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a thousand plants were seized during an illegal marijuana bust in Josephine County this week.

On Tuesday, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served a search warrant on a property in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road in O’Brien.

During the search, detectives found 1,773 marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale. The marijuana was seized and destroyed.

OSP said a semi-automatic firearm was also seized while a man was detained and interviewed. It’s not known at this time if the man was arrested and faces any charges.

The property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures, and unpermitted electrical installations.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by OSP.

