Kelso house fire displaces two people

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - A car eruption in a Kelso home spread to two cars, the garage and the house, displacing the two residents Tuesday afternoon, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Just after 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on the 200 block of Louise Street in the Lexington area of Kelso. The caller said they saw large flames and heard explosions.

C2FR arrived within three minutes and found the garage and two cars on fire. The homeowner told firefighters that he was welding the exhaust system of one of the cars when a fire erupted from the car and its fuel tank. Because of the amount of flammable material, the fire spread quickly into the house.

All the people made it out of the house without any injuries but the two cats died in the fire. The home was considered a total loss.

