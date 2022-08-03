Man accused of injuring Portland police officer arrested in Idaho

Aug. 3, 2022
LEWISTON Idaho (KPTV) - Idaho State Police arrested 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson in Lewiston, Idaho on Tuesday, according to Portland police on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on the morning of July 24. When the car was found, Anderson hit and injured a Portland police officer with the stolen vehicle. The suspect also hit another car with two people inside before fleeing. An elderly woman riding in the other car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

Anderson also has warrants out of Benton County, Lincoln County, and Clackamas County. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is working with Idaho law enforcement to return Anderson to Oregon.

