Man dies after boating accident on McKay Reservoir

UMATILLA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after he slid under a boat and was struck by the vessel’s propellers on McKay Reservoir.

According to a statement from Umatilla Sheriff Terry Rowan, the incident happened on Friday evening.

Eight people were in a boat that had been tubing on the reservoir. One of the people in the group, identified as Benjamin Ryan Camden, 41, from Milton-Freewater, was down in the water, and while attempting to get back into the boat the ladder broke.

Camden was unable to pull himself into the boat and it was decided he would hold onto the starboard handrail while the boat driver headed toward a boat ramp. While slowing down and motoring toward the boat ramp, Camden lost his grip and slid under the boat.

The sheriff said he sustained serious injuries to his lower left leg by propeller cuts. Camden was pulled to shore by other nearby boaters and loaded into a private vehicle which met with medics near the reservoir entrance. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.