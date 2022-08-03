Much cooler Thursday! But the heat returns this weekend

It’s another warm summer day, not hot, but very warm. We’re topping out in the mid-upper 80s late this afternoon under totally sunny skies. Expect a nice evening as temperatures cool, due to marine air surging inland.

A weak weather system moves inland late tonight, giving us our first thick morning cloud cover that we’ve seen in about 10 days. There’s even a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle out of the gray sky. But by midday the clouds start to break up and Thursday afternoon will be mainly sunny. Quite refreshing too…only around 78 for an afternoon high temperature.

Temperatures warm Friday through Sunday and we’re anticipating a 3 day heatwave Saturday through Monday. That will be our third this summer. It’s possible we hit 100 degrees on Sunday. The rest of next week after Monday will feature more reasonable days in the 80s.

