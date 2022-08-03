Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An infant was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday.

Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, went missing with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian from Portland on Aug. 1. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Kanon may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.

Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian frequent the homeless encampment around NE 122nd Street and NE Halsey Street in Portland. They are believed to be traveling in a 2014 Audi with Arizona license plate #FCA3DGA or in a white Dodge Ram truck with Arizona license plate #0AA3NE. They may be planning to leave the state or the country.

Name: Kanon Zee

Date of birth: July 24, 2022

Height: 19-inches Weight: 5-pounds and 15-ounces

Hair: Brown

Other identifying information: Kanon is a newborn infant. When he was last seen he had a feeding tube in place.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1457139.

ODHS asked for anyone with information about the location of Kanon, Kara Zee or Jonathan Darian to call 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

