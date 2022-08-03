Oregon reports 72 cases of monkeypox statewide
Published: Aug. 3, 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 72 cases of monkeypox statewide.
Multnomah County has the most cases with 43.
We visited a Multnomah County Health vaccine clinic to learn more about the local cases, and the vaccination efforts underway to stop the spread.
Researchers believe monkeypox is spread through close contact, including sexual activity, but it is not confirmed if the virus is being spread via bodily fluids such as semen during sexual intercourse.
