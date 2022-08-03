Oregon reports 72 cases of monkeypox statewide

Monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine(KPTV)
By Adrian Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 72 cases of monkeypox statewide.

Multnomah County has the most cases with 43.

We visited a Multnomah County Health vaccine clinic to learn more about the local cases, and the vaccination efforts underway to stop the spread.

We’ll have the full story on FOX 12 at 4 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Experts concerned about monkeypox as kids head back to school

Researchers believe monkeypox is spread through close contact, including sexual activity, but it is not confirmed if the virus is being spread via bodily fluids such as semen during sexual intercourse.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Evacuation orders issued near Miller Road/Dodge wildfire
Sydney Corrales passes a lodge that burned during the McKinney Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in...
McKinney Fire remains out of control despite firefighter progress, heavy rain
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots
Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots