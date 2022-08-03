Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting

Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting.
Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a July 31 shooting left one man with serious injuries.

PPB says officers from the Central Precinct responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Northwest Couch Street at 2:19 a.m. Sunday. After arriving, police found one man at the scene suffering from a “serious” gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital and treated.

Investigators working the case believe numerous people witnessed the shooting but left the scene before officers arrived.

Police are now asking to speak to anyone who saw the shooting or was near Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street around 2:19 a.m. Sunday.

To contact investigators, call Detective Sara Clark at sara.clark@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0422.

