Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots

By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – In just three years, Portland nonprofit Project Ledo has helped 400 students of color and other kids with limited opportunities explore the world of science and technology.

By coding Lego robots, students learn not only about technology but also the connection between classroom lessons and the real world all at no cost to them.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the first day of this year’s summer camp to learn more about the after school program.

Check out Project Ledo and all its offerings here.

