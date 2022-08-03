Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man.

The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.

On Tuesday morning, Clack County Sheriff Search and Rescue conducted a search of wooded areas northeast of Lacamas Lake. The search started at the trailhead parking lot for the Lacamas Heritage Trail at the corner of Northeast Goodwin Road and Northwest Alexander Lane.

Police said rescue crews found the remains of a man in a densely vegetated area between the trail and Lacamas Creek, about a half mile from where Osterkamp’s pickup truck had been found.

The medical examiner is working to confirm the identity of the body and manner of death. Police said there is no foul play indicated at this time.

