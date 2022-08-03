WARM AFTERNOONS & COOL NIGHTS, TURNING HOT SATURDAY

It turned out to be a very warm day on Tuesday, and we’re looking at much of the same this afternoon. Low clouds are mainly confined to the coast and the lower Columbia River early on this Wednesday. We could see a few patchy clouds just after sunrise, but today should turn out to be a sunny day across our western valleys. By lunchtime, temperatures should at least be around the mid 70s, and by the end of the afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Our coolest day will likely be Thursday as marine air surges inland. This will be linked to a trough of low pressure digging into the Northwest. Cloudy skies & areas of drizzle can be expected along the Coast, the Coast Range and the Cascade Foothills. A few spots of drizzle might even occur in parts of the metro area. Expect a gradual clearing of our skies Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will expand over the Pacific Northwest starting Friday and lasting through at least Monday. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s Friday afternoon, and the low to mid 90s Saturday-Monday. Overnights shouldn’t be quite as warm as our previous heat wave.

By Tuesday, an upper level low will move in from the southwest, bringing more clouds and cooling temperatures.

Have a great Wednesday!

