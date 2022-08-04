COOLER TODAY, ANOTHER HEAT WAVE THIS WEEKEND

A thick marine layer is surging inland early on this Thursday, and will bring chances of drizzle and gray skies through about midday. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will gradually start to clear out. Due to the late clearing, high temperatures will struggle to reach 80 degrees. The metro area should top out somewhere between 75-78 degrees. This cooler and cloudier weather pattern is linked to a trough of low pressure digging into the Northwest. This system won’t be around for too long, departing to the northeast by Friday & Saturday.

Once that system moves out of our region, high pressure will expand out of the west. Unfortunately, we’re looking at another heat wave, albeit a much shorter one (between Saturday and Monday). The hottest day should be Sunday with high temps around 100 degrees. Prepare for warmer nights as well. Luckily, this system won’t stall like the last one, so temperatures should begin to cool down Tuesday and Wednesday.

An upper level low will drift in from the southwest around midweek, bringing more clouds and chances for showers & isolated thunderstorms. Highs will dip into the low to mid 80s, and should persist through the remainder of the week.

Have a great Thursday!

