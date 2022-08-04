Crash involving semi-truck leaves man dead on US 730
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:45 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on US 730 near milepost 182 left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash at about noon. A Saturn SUV was driving westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a Peterbilt Semi-truck.
The driver of the SUV, 59-year-old Scott McBride was found dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
US 730 was closed for about seven hours.
