Don & Jo’s Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends

Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:03 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) – Don & Jo’s Drive-In is a staple in Ridgefield, serving burgers, fries and more to three generations in the community.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the drive-in ahead of celebrating a major milestone to learn more about what the restaurant means to the community.

Check out Don & Jo’s online here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends
KPTV File Image
Man injured in shootout in NE Portland
OSP File Image
Crash involving semi-truck leaves man dead on US 730
Andy's Adventures: Astoria Riverfront Trolley
Andy’s Adventures: Astoria Riverfront Trolley