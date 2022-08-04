French’s introduces limited-edition mustard donuts

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NYC (KPTV) - In honor of National Mustard Day on August 6, French’s unveiled limited edition mustard donuts. It’s a glazed donut with sweet and savory yellow mustard coating and topped with mustard cake crumble.

The donut was created in partnership with artisanal donut maker, Dough Doughnuts, the mustard-infused treats will be available starting on August 6 at Dough’s location in New York City or through online shipping nationwide for a limited time.

“We’ve been known to go big for National Mustard Day – with Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020, and Mustard Buns in 2021. This year, we’re excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French’s Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines,” Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer at McCormick, the parent company of French’s, said in a press release.

The donuts come during a global mustard shortage that was caused by a lower yield of mustard seed crop in Canada, a major supplier of mustard seed.

Recently, other brands have created similar marketing campaigns to attract new customers. Velveeta introduced a cheese-infused martini and a cheese-scented nail polish. Applebee’s is also now selling lip glosses that taste like their wing sauces.

