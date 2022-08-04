Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on a property in Cowlitz County on Saturday.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road. Detectives had received information that a body was on the property.

Detectives located and recovered human remains, as well as other evidence at the scene. An autopsy has been done, and the person’s identity will be released once their family has been notified.

The sheriff’s office said there is no immediate danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

