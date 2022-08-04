Man injured in shootout in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting near Northeast Everett Street and Northeast Grand Avenue, Thursday morning.

Portland Police received a call at about 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find a man shot in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to recover.

The suspect left the scene before police got there. The victim also had a gun and Police said their investigation suggests that the victim and the suspect were in a shootout.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the incident.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

