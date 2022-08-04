Miller Road Fire estimated at 10,500 acres, 0% contained

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that has been burning near Maupin in Wasco County since Tuesday afternoon.

As of Thursday morning, the Miller Road Fire was estimated at 10,500 acres and is 0% contained. The fire is burning in the Juniper Flat area.

Evacuation notices were issued after the fire started Tuesday. A level 3 “go now” evacuation was effect for residents who live between Victor Road and Walters Road on the north and south side of Route 216, extending east to Highway 197.

Level 2 “get set” evacuation notice has been issued for Tygh Valley, all of Tygh Valley Road, all of Fred Ashley Road, all of Davidson Grade Road, the east side of Highway 197, all of Oak Spring Road to Highway 216. The City of Maupin on both sides of the Deschutes River is also under a level 2 evacuation.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office will be posting updates about evacuation levels on their Facebook page.

An evacuation shelter was being set up at Dufur High School, according to the sheriff’s office. The Dalles Riders Club is available for horses, and the fairgrounds is available for livestock and horses.

Lynn Ewing, the Mayor of Maupin, told FOX 12 that a house on Juniper Flat had burnt down. The house has reportedly been vacant for years, but some of the barns on the property did have equipment inside.

On Wednesday, crews worked to create fire containment lines and were supported by air operations. Dozer lines and hand lines were established near Ditch Road and Natural Pasture Road. Officials said crews will continue to increase the control line and check for hot spots on Thursday.

On Aug. 3, five structural task forces & Clackamas Fire’s Crew 30 were mobilized to the #MillerRoadFire in Wasco County. The @OSFM Incident Management Blue Team is managing the fire. 📸: Polk Co. Fire, @swpolkfd, & @DallasORFireEMS pic.twitter.com/L6CbugAPZI — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 4, 2022

Cooler conditions are expected Thursday with temperatures reaching 82-82 degrees, with westerly winds predicted to be five to 10 miles per hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

