Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland, believed to be at risk

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing from her foster-care home on Monday. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division said she may be in danger.

ODHS said Rohrbach frequents unhoused encampments in SE Portland.

Date of birth: Sept. 6, 2008

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 135 pounds

Hair: Dyed black and blue Eye color:

Blue-green

Other identifying information: Nevaeh has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.

Portland Police Bureau Case #22-205783

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1457177

ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Rohrbach and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see her.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

