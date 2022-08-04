Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland, believed to be at risk
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing from her foster-care home on Monday. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division said she may be in danger.
ODHS said Rohrbach frequents unhoused encampments in SE Portland.
- Date of birth: Sept. 6, 2008
- Height: 5-foot-7
- Weight: 135 pounds
- Hair: Dyed black and blue Eye color:
- Blue-green
- Other identifying information: Nevaeh has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.
- Portland Police Bureau Case #22-205783
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1457177
ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Rohrbach and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see her.
Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.