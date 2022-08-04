Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland, believed to be at risk

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:43 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing from her foster-care home on Monday. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division said she may be in danger.

ODHS said Rohrbach frequents unhoused encampments in SE Portland.

  • Date of birth: Sept. 6, 2008
  • Height: 5-foot-7
  • Weight: 135 pounds
  • Hair: Dyed black and blue Eye color:
  • Blue-green
  • Other identifying information: Nevaeh has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.
  • Portland Police Bureau Case #22-205783
  • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1457177

ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Rohrbach and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see her.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

