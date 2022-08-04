Oregon will vote on one of the strictest gun laws in the nation this November

By FOX 12 Staff
Aug. 3, 2022
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon voters will decide on Measure 114 this Nov. 8, which would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first.

The measure would require anyone applying for a permit to:

  • Pay a fee.
  • Submit a photo ID.
  • Be fingerprinted.
  • Complete an approved safety training.
  • Pass a criminal background check.
  • Not be prohibited from possessing firearms.

Law enforcement would be able to deny a permit to anyone likely to be a danger to themself or others. This denial would be appealable.

This law would also prohibit the manufacture, purchase or possession of ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds.

Current Oregon law requires a background check before sale or transfer of a firearm, which would remain in place if Measure 114 fails.

