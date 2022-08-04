Portland man has truck stolen days after brother’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – An unfortunate series of events for Kenny Smith who had his truck stolen just days after the death of his brother.

Kenny and his dog, Brynlie, arrived at the Vera apartments to stay with a friend Sunday around 11 p.m., but within just a few hours, his white F-150 was stolen.

“I was in shock and then I just I kind of just lost it. I didn’t know what to do. I mean, I just wanted to cry, I wanted to scream. I just thought that was it -- it’s all over,” says Smith.

Everything he had to his name was gone. Including, clothes, a computer and his breathing machine.

Just last week, Smith lost his brother, Carl, to cancer and lost the apartment they both shared. That’s when Smith packed his things along with Brynlie and left.

“Every day is loaded with a lot of stress because I don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day.”

Smith can’t plan services for his brother yet. He lost family photos that were on his computer, that were in his truck and now he’s only left with memories.

“Bantering with him, we used to banter back-and-forth at each other,” says Smith. “I miss his laugh to tell you the truth.”

Smith says the only thing that keeps him going, is his best friend, Brynlie.

“There’s nobody that can take care of her like me or love her like me,” says Smith.

Smith is currently staying at a hotel and doesn’t know what he’ll do next but says given the chance, the first thing he’ll do is get his brother out of the funeral home.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Smith.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.