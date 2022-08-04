Several outbuildings, vehicles damaged by large fire in Sherwood

A fire engulfed a large shed and at least one RV in Sherwood early Thursday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a large fire in Sherwood early Thursday morning.

At about 2:42 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 21000 block of Southwest Dahlke Lane. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large property with several dozen vehicles, sheds, shipping containers and RV’s scattered among scrap material. The fire was growing in the middle of the items, according to TVF&R.

The fire caused several propane tanks to explode and the heat threaten powerlines above the property. TVF&R said the area did not have hydrants nearby so crews had to shuttle water in.

TVF&R said several RV’s were among the vehicles and sheds on the property. Five people were safely evacuated from the RV’s. No injuries were reported.

Just after 4:30 a.m., TVF&R reported that crews had the fire under control. Crews remained on scene to put out hotspots. Lake Oswego Fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sherwood police assisted TVF&R at the fire scene.

The total amount of damage is not yet known. An investigator has responded to the scene and is working to determine the cause.

