Video: tactical officers shoot flash bangs into Hillsboro home

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro.

In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. The resident said the projectiles were flash bang grenades, which began around 6 a.m. on Thursday. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.

Hillsboro police said they were searching a property with several buildings at Brookwood and TV Highway for stolen catalytic converters and other items. There had been no reports of armed suspects and the tactical negotiation team was a precaution for safety and had not used force, said Mike Rouches, Hillsboro police commander. There were also several people camping in the area, who police asked to leave and return later.

Animal control was also present, in case they found mistreated animals, and search and rescue dogs had been brought “for officer safety,” in case someone ran from the property. Neither were needed.

The property owner was not present and no one was arrested. After a search of two homes and an attached tire shop, no stolen property has been found, but Hillsboro police continue to search the complex Thursday afternoon.

