THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire closed an offramp on I-84 Thursday morning near The Dalles.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the eastbound offramp at 197 was closed but the freeway itself was not impacted.

The fire was less than an acre, according to a Columbia Fire Rescue spokesperson.

