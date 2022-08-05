A 3 day heatwave begins midday Saturday; cooling & shower chance next week

Hello and happy Friday!

It’s been a beautiful day out there! Plenty of sunshine for everybody and high temperatures right around average, we anticipate we’ll top out in the mid 80s this evening in Portland. We’re watching for potential thunderstorm activity in far southeast Oregon, but besides that it’ll be a calm and mostly clear night for our region.

Things will start to get toasty Saturday afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will kick off our 3-day heat wave. Sunday still looks to be the hottest day-- good chance we will see metro area temperatures in the upper 90s or low 100s. It’ll still be hot on Monday, too, with highs in the mid 90s.

The good news here is overnight temperatures should stay cooler than the upper 60s, which is what we saw with the previous heat wave. Plus, it won’t be humid.

A cooler weather system will bring us more clouds and more seasonal temperatures in the 80s Tuesday through Friday. There is a slight shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday.

